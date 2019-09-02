A view on new Bucharest festival that Liam Gallagher opted to drop citing "safety issues"

The festival took place at the Mogosoaia Palace, some 10 km away from Bucharest, on August 31-September 1. Late on Sunday evening, just as he was due to take over the stage, ex-Oasis member Liam Gallagher turned to Twitter to announce:
- "Due to safety issues with the stage, we’ve been advised not to perform at the Fall in Love festival tonight. Absolutely gutted that we’ve come all this way and we can’t perform for you but safety comes first as always. Love LGx"
It would have been Liam Gallagher's first performance in Romania.
She reported that it was not something new for the singer to cancel a gig just as it was due to happen and cited a concert in Toronto in may this year which was dropped minuted before it was due to begin.
And she noted that the Fall in Love Festival was attended by other international artists who had no issue getting on stage - including Kaiser Chiefs, Kovacs and Underworld.