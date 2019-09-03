The Snagov Foundation published footage filmed by sports people training on the lake. It said the leak of excrements was spoted on a portion of the lake separating two villages in the area, which has been known for a series of sports bases and tourism attractions including ta 14th century monastery.
VIDEO NGO says lake near Bucharest hit by largest flow of faeces for a decade
