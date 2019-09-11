Monkey spotted in Bucharest courtyard, escapes first attempts of capture
A woman from Bucharest District 5 called emergency number 112 to report the money in her courtyard. Local police also informed Animal Protection about the presence of the money there.
An Animal Protection Official said three monkeys had been reported missing. Two were captured by their owner, while the third - apparently the one reported in the Bucharest courtyard, was still at large in the early afternoon on Wednesday.
