Bucharest underworld figure's home searched after escaped monkey case
Exotic animals like these can only be found at Zoos in Romania. And, in extremely rare cases like these - as pets.
The police raid is joined by animal protection and environment protection officials.
Nutu Camataru's home in Bucharest hosts an improvised a small zoo. In March 2013, as they spent time in jail under organised crime charges, brothers Nutu and Sile Camataru were left without four lions and two bears as authorities descended on their property.
A monkey roamed freely on streets in the same part of Bucharest last week and was eventually found by gendarmes in the attic of a home.
Citeste mai multe despre escaped monkey • bucharest • nutu camataru