Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

​Plastic basins protest against widespread heating malfunctions in Bucharest

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Joi, 5 decembrie 2019, 17:06 English | Bucharest


Protest cu ligheane
Protest cu ligheane
Foto: Facebook
Dozens of people armed with plastic basins showed up before the Bucharest city hall on Thurday, to protest the massive fails in heating and hot water distribution which has affected the Romanian capital city for months.

They blame local authorities for the malfunctions and heating cuts affecting many residential areas, reminding many, 30 years after the fall of the Ceausescu regime, of how it was under communism.

This comes after another, similar protest took place before the Bucharest city hall - led by Social Democratic mayor Gabriela Firea - a week ago.

The malfunctions in heating distribution come due to maintenance works at the distribution network, which has been operated by a company that has just been declared bankrupt, its activities taken over by another, city hall-controlled company.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















92 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne