Plastic basins protest against widespread heating malfunctions in Bucharest
They blame local authorities for the malfunctions and heating cuts affecting many residential areas, reminding many, 30 years after the fall of the Ceausescu regime, of how it was under communism.
This comes after another, similar protest took place before the Bucharest city hall - led by Social Democratic mayor Gabriela Firea - a week ago.
The malfunctions in heating distribution come due to maintenance works at the distribution network, which has been operated by a company that has just been declared bankrupt, its activities taken over by another, city hall-controlled company.
