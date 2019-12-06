Español
Bucharest: pollution limits exceeded as air monitoring suffers setbacks

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 6 decembrie 2019, 11:58 English | Bucharest


Poluare in Bucuresti
Poluare in Bucuresti
Foto: Pixabay
Official figures on air pollution in Bucharest, as announced by the official system monitoring air quality, show that pollution limits in Romania's capital city have been exceeded for 2018, according to news agency Mediafax. It quotes a Greenpeace Romania warning that the monitoring system does not work properly despite authorities knowing about setbacks.

Two air quality monitoring stations in Bucharest, placed in heavily trafficked areas downtown, work with interruptions, as shown by the data they provide, which are missing for many days despite the system having to report daily figures.

Even so, with the existing data, the pollution limits have been exceeded for the year, especially when it comes to dust pollution.

For some days during 2019, according to official data published by the system, which is managed by the National Environment Protection Agency, pollution values have been double the acceptable limit.


