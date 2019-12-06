Two air quality monitoring stations in Bucharest, placed in heavily trafficked areas downtown, work with interruptions, as shown by the data they provide, which are missing for many days despite the system having to report daily figures.
Bucharest: pollution limits exceeded as air monitoring suffers setbacks
