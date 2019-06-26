Visa and Mastercard announced that starting today clients of Transylvania Bank, ING Bank, UniCredit Bank, Edenred, Monese, Revolut and Orange Money will be able to use Apple Pay in Romania. The service will also be introduced by OTP Bank, Raiffeisen Bank and Romanian Commercial Bank - BCR as well as Sodexo clients shortly.
Apple Pay made available for clients in Romania
