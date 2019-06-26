Español
Apple Pay made available for clients in Romania

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 26 iunie 2019, 13:10 English | Business


Foto: Pixabay
Apple Pay expands to 16 European countries including Romania. Card users here will be able to make online purchases with the new tool, which is available on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac for clients of multiple banks and payment services in Romania.

Visa and Mastercard announced that starting today clients of Transylvania Bank, ING Bank, UniCredit Bank, Edenred, Monese, Revolut and Orange Money will be able to use Apple Pay in Romania. The service will also be introduced by OTP Bank, Raiffeisen Bank and Romanian Commercial Bank - BCR as well as Sodexo clients shortly.

Apple Pay is made available for Mastercard and Visa users in Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia and Slovenia.



