Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romanian OMV branch attempts to take over several of Russian oligarch's gas stations

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 2 septembrie 2019, 18:08 English | Business


Benzinarie ART
Benzinarie ART
Foto: Artoil
Romania's Competition Council is analysing a deal by which a local branch of OMV Petrom, OMV Petrom Marketing SRL, takes over Art-branded gas stations controlled by a company called Art Petrol SRL. The company is controlled by Russian oligarch Rishat Safin, who years ago served as top executive at Lukoil and headed the Lukoil Europe Holdings.

Artoil entered Romanian fuel market in 2013, through Art Petrol, which is controlled by Art Holding BV, where shareholders are Rishat Safin, Aleksei Kuznetsov and Yuliia Latysheva.

According to the Competition Council, OMV Petrol marketing was operating 794 fuel distribution points by the end of 2018, under both the OMV and Petrom brands, in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria and Serbia.

Art Petrol SRL controls 8 stations in Bucharest and nearby counties.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















183 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne