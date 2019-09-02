Romanian OMV branch attempts to take over several of Russian oligarch's gas stations
Artoil entered Romanian fuel market in 2013, through Art Petrol, which is controlled by Art Holding BV, where shareholders are Rishat Safin, Aleksei Kuznetsov and Yuliia Latysheva.
According to the Competition Council, OMV Petrol marketing was operating 794 fuel distribution points by the end of 2018, under both the OMV and Petrom brands, in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria and Serbia.
Art Petrol SRL controls 8 stations in Bucharest and nearby counties.
Citeste mai multe despre omv petrom • art gas station • rishat safin