CEZ Group tests sale of assets in Romania

CEZ Group has launched a market test for the sale of assets in Romania, including its wind farm in the region of Dobrogea and distribution operations in Oltenia region, a company press release says.CEZ has voiced interest in selling its Romanian assets since summer, as did Italian Group ENEL.One of the companies interested in buying these assets is Romanian energy major Hidroelectrica.Written interest shown by potential investors would be followed by a non-biding offer. Potential investors can voice interest for the whole group of companies or for any of the operations.In Romania, CEZ eyes the sale of seven companies and keeping those with ESCO and trading activities.The seven companies included in market testing are: Distributie Energie Oltenia, Ovidiu Development, Tomis Team, MW Team Invest, CEZ Vanzare, TMK Hydroenergy Power and CEZ Romania.