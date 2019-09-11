Español
Romanian startup selected in Techstars Montreal AI accelerator

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 11 septembrie 2019, 13:36


Foto: Hotnews
MorphL, a Romanian startup developing AI technologies capable of learning and anticipating client behaviour, was admitted in a Canada-based accelerator, Techstars Montreal AI, less than two years since the company was established.

MorphL becomes part of a second series of incubators of the Montreal accelerator.

For almost 2 years, MorphL develops an AI-as-a-platform product with the goal to support company growth through marketing optimisation based on client behaviour predictions. These include next shopping stage prediction, user intent prediction, churn prediction, customer lifetime value prediction.

MorphL had previously received funding and support from European Data Incubator and Google Digital News Initiative.


