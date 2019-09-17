Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

UiPath to host first global event for RPA community in Las Vegas

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 17 septembrie 2019, 17:08 English | Business


fakepath\Daniel Dines_UiPath
fakepath\Daniel Dines_UiPath
Foto: Hotnews
Daniel Dines, the Romanian who is CEO and founder of UiPath company, will talk on relations between man and robot at the first global event for experts and users of the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology, due to take place in Las Vegas, a company press release says.

Over 3000 experts, users, partners and RPA enthusiasts are expected to attend the event at Bellagio, Vegas on october 15-16. The event, named Forward II, is the first global event of its kind.

The conference will also host presentations by UiPath product manager Param Kahlon, neuroscientist David Eagleman and author Craig Le Clair.

Details (in Romanian)


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















82 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne