UiPath to host first global event for RPA community in Las Vegas

Daniel Dines, the Romanian who is CEO and founder of UiPath company, will talk on relations between man and robot at the first global event for experts and users of the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology, due to take place in Las Vegas, a company press release says.Over 3000 experts, users, partners and RPA enthusiasts are expected to attend the event at Bellagio, Vegas on october 15-16. The event, named Forward II, is the first global event of its kind.The conference will also host presentations by UiPath product manager Param Kahlon, neuroscientist David Eagleman and author Craig Le Clair.