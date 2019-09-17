UiPath to host first global event for RPA community in Las Vegas
Over 3000 experts, users, partners and RPA enthusiasts are expected to attend the event at Bellagio, Vegas on october 15-16. The event, named Forward II, is the first global event of its kind.
The conference will also host presentations by UiPath product manager Param Kahlon, neuroscientist David Eagleman and author Craig Le Clair.
Details (in Romanian)
