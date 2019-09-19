Español
Top executive of Romanian energy company Transelectrica dismissed over diploma forgery suspicions

Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Joi, 19 septembrie 2019, 13:16


Marius Danut Carasol
Marius Danut Carasol
Foto: Facebook
The top executive of Romanian major energy company Transelectrica, which is consider a strategic company, was dismissed on Thursday morning over allegations that he forged his faculty diploma. The decision to remove executive Marius Danut Carasol from office was made by the Transelectrica supervisory board.

Transelectrica confirmed initial reports regarding his dismissal in a press release stating that the decision is applicable today, September 19.

He was replaced by Claudia Gina Anastase.

Marius Carasol was serving as interim head of Transelectrica in a term which was due to expire in October.

A scandal broke out on Wednesday when it was revealed that he has included an engineering diploma in his resume, but that the respective faculty of the Politehnica engineering university in Bucharest confirmed he did not graduate there.



