​Four Romanian entrepreneurs living in UK on their expectations about Brexit

1. IT expect Victor Prisacariu is worried about Britain









Bogdan maran is a professional photographer. In Romania, he has worked for the main press angencies and has won awards. Nine years ago, he took his camera and left for the UK to make real money. There, he worked as a photographer and consulting services for a while, then founded two startups - Splento - a digital marketplace for photo services - and Visual Hive , a "visual content data science" platform. AI, face recognition, blockchain are some of the techologies used by Visual Hive.





Official Romanian Foreign Ministry data say that some 500,000 Romanians are living in the UK, of which some 189,000 have applied for a new statute so they can stay and retain their rights in Britain after Brexit.



