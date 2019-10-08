Ford starts production of Puma SUV in Craiova, South Romania
The Craiova plant used to produce two models simultaneously back in the day, when it was owned by Daewoo.
Ford Puma is built on Ford's B segment along with EcoSport and Fiesta. The car is an urban SUV/crossover.
The Ford plant in Craiova currently employs 56,000 people and with the start of Puma production it will turn to work in three shifts.
Ford invested EUR 200 million to produce Ford Puma in Craiova.
Full report on 0-100.ro
Citeste mai multe despre carmaker • craiova plant • ford puma • suv • ford