Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Ford starts production of Puma SUV in Craiova, South Romania

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 8 octombrie 2019, 12:25 English | Business


Ford Puma
Ford Puma
Foto: Ford
Ford Puma, the new city SUV from Ford, has entered series production in Craiova, South Romania. It is the first time that the factory there produces two models simultaneously under Ford ownership, 0-100.ro reports.

The Craiova plant used to produce two models simultaneously back in the day, when it was owned by Daewoo.

Ford Puma is built on Ford's B segment along with EcoSport and Fiesta. The car is an urban SUV/crossover.

The Ford plant in Craiova currently employs 56,000 people and with the start of Puma production it will turn to work in three shifts.

Ford invested EUR 200 million to produce Ford Puma in Craiova.

Full report on 0-100.ro


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















216 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne