Romania's nation brand drops in value but scores better in Brand Finance ranking

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 11 octombrie 2019, 11:58 English | Business


Brand Finance
Brand Finance
Foto: Brand Finance
The value of Romania's country brand has dropped in the Brand Finance ranking of nation brands this year, but the country scored better, advancing its rating, it was announced on Friday.

Brand Finance, a consulting firm which evaluates brands, considers the relative strength of nation brands in terms of three criteria: goods and services, investments and society.

This year, Romania's brand value dropped 3% to USD 216 billion. But the strength of the brand improved from 59 to 62.7 out of 100 points in the ranking, leading to an upgrade of the brand strength rating from A to A+.

The national brand index is led by the US, China, Germany, Japan and the UK. Romania comes 47th, up 4 spots. Bulgaria follows as 67th in the ranking, up from 68th place.


