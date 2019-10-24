Español
Up to 400 employees of UiPath unicorn company facing layoffs

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Joi, 24 octombrie 2019, 10:32 English | Business


UiPath Lab Bucuresti
UiPath Lab Bucuresti
Foto: Hotnews
Some 400 employees of Romanian unicorn UiPath are facing layoffs which would impact business areas which are not aligned to the main focus of the company, an UiPath spokesperson told Romanian website StartupCafe.ro. He thus reacted to information first published in international media that the company is about to fire personnel.

Spokesperson Toni Ifrate also said that UiPath CFO Marie Myers has also announced her departure, less than a year since joining the firm. She left HP in January to join UiPath.

According to Ifrate, Marie Myers opted to leave the company to pursue other opportunities and would retain a transfer position within the company until the end of the year.

Full report in Romanian here


