Romania may lose 275k jobs due to automation - PwC

About 600,000 jobs in Romania would be affected by digital changes caused by new technologies, according to the PwC Workforce Disruption Index. Of these, 275,000 may be replaced by automation, the report says.While companies are complaining about the difficulties of finding employees, Romania has one of the biggest percentage of inactive population among EU countries, a PayWell 2019 study published by PwC Romania says.The source says that excluding pensioners and the population of over 15 who is still attending school, some 1.1 million people are theoretically available for employment.A quarter of the companies participating in the PayWell 2019 study consider importing workforce to cover their employment deficit, with low skilled or seasonal workers in highest demand.