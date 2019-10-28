Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romania may lose 275k jobs due to automation - PwC

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 28 octombrie 2019, 13:50 English | Business


Munca- ieri si azi
Munca- ieri si azi
Foto: sxc.hu
About 600,000 jobs in Romania would be affected by digital changes caused by new technologies, according to the PwC Workforce Disruption Index. Of these, 275,000 may be replaced by automation, the report says.

While companies are complaining about the difficulties of finding employees, Romania has one of the biggest percentage of inactive population among EU countries, a PayWell 2019 study published by PwC Romania says.

The source says that excluding pensioners and the population of over 15 who is still attending school, some 1.1 million people are theoretically available for employment.

A quarter of the companies participating in the PayWell 2019 study consider importing workforce to cover their employment deficit, with low skilled or seasonal workers in highest demand.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















146 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne