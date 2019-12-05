Español
Top government official says investors call for re-consideration of classified info on mineral and oil resources

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Joi, 5 decembrie 2019, 17:11 English | Business


Ionel Danca
Ionel Danca
Foto: Guvern
Romania's government would push for a re-consideration of categories of classified information regarding mineral, oil and gas resources. This comes at the request of investors in these sectors, which was made during working sessions with representatives of the government, a top government official said on Thursday.

Ionel Danca, head of the chancellery, said that players in mining, gas and oil sectors have complained about difficulties in attracting investment due to the classified character of some data and information.

Danca and the head of the National Agency of Mineral Resources Nicolae Turdean have held talks for the past two weeks with employers in these sectors.

Danca also said investors complained about difficulties caused by bureaucracy. He said legislation would be changed so that exploitation licences be more easily handed out.


