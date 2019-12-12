Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

ArcelorMittal plants threatens with suspended production over energy prices despite EU figures

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Joi, 12 decembrie 2019, 9:17 English | Business


Preturi energie
Preturi energie
Foto: Eurostat
A Hunedoara, Romania-based plant controlled by ArcelorMittal has threatened to suspend production as a reaction to market conditions and high energy prices. The threat came a day after Romanian PM Ludovic Orban himself also talked about state assistance that should be given to siderurgic and petrochemical companies because of high energy and natural gas prices. But official figures are different than those circulated by the PM and ArcelorMittal.

Ludovic Orban has said that prices in Romania were almost double the ones in Germany. ArcelorMittal claims the same, that energy and gas are significantly higher here than in Germany or France.

But the numbers are contradicted by Eurostat data, which show that both gas and electricity prices are way higher in Germany and France than in Romania.

Prices are considerably lower in Romania especially for household consumers, but for industrial consumers - the area of interest for ArcelorMittal - prices are also below France and Germany, Eurostat data for S1 of 2019 show.

ArcelorMittal said production at the Hunedoara factory, which employs 640 people and has 200 contractors - was suspended starting December 1, 2019.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















69 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne