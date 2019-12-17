OMV Petrom interested in Bulgarian Black Sea gas
OMV Offshore Bulgaria GmbH now holds a 30% state in the deap sea marine exploration field Han Asparuh in Western Black Sea, as part of a joint venture led by Total.
The first exploration well, Polshkov-1, was drilled by the joint venture in 2016, followed by two other exploration drills in 2017 (Rubin 1) and 2018 (Melnik 1).
OMV Petrom is already present in Bulgaria through the distribution activities run under the OMV brand.
