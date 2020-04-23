Banking fraud, AML and KYC compliance in the era of COVID-19

As the new coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, top-down measures are imposed to slow down its effects and minimize potential damages. Countries across the globe are taking diversified approaches to fight against the virus spread. When these measures are combined with the long awaited recession, being hit by a financial crisis in the virus era is inevitable.

Even though during the last decade we have intensively discussed about AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) compliance, the profession itself is still relatively new. Probably most of the professionals working in this field today do not have any real recession or economical slow down experience while working in compliance departments. The experience and the internal literatures of the organizations concerning money laundering are generally limited to covering the periods of economic boom.

How does fraud usually happen? By means of social media, hackers or information manipulators obtain critical information about the companies. They simply learn the name and the email address of the local staff working in the finance department. Using the conclusions of the obedience test conducted in the 1960s by Milgram, perpetrators reach out to these people and firmly instruct them to transfer a sizeable amount of money to a third party. The instruction also imposes a threat to the employee as well. The employee urgently makes the payment. Only hours or days (and in some cases, even weeks) later, s/he notices that it was an illegitimate order and the amount of money was defrauded by a con artist.

What is the connection with compliance? Why did the NBR consider to show its index fingers to the banks? The answer is hidden in the AML legislation, namely Law 129/2019. KYC is no longer a tacit reporting area for the banks, but a key responsibility that can safeguard financial institutions from fraudulent activities. Therefore, the blame is no longer only with the fraudsters, the crime networks or international organized crime groups, but also with the banks.

During the COVID-19 days and afterwards, increasing fraud cases are likely to occur. Are Romanian banks ready to handle massive fraud attempts and stay compliant with the new AML and counterterrorism laws?

Opinion article by Burcin Atakan, Partner, and Ioana Ungureanu, Manager, Financial Advisory, Deloitte România