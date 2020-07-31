Español
webPR: Deloitte Romania advised the construction materials local leader, TeraPlast Group, in the sale of its steel division to the Irish group Kingspan

de     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 31 iulie 2020, 10:05 English | Business


Radu Dumitrescu
Radu Dumitrescu
Foto: Deloitte Romania
Deloitte Romania advised TeraPlast Group, the largest Romanian producer of construction materials, in the sale of its steel division to the Irish group Kingspan, global leader in insulation and building envelope solutions, which was already present on the Romanian market. The transaction refers to the entire participation held by TeraPlast in the thermo-insulating panel factories TeraSteel in Romania and in Serbia, as well as in the metal tile producer Wetterbest. The agreement is subject to approval from the competition bodies. The value of the sold division has been assessed at 410 million lei, and the final price will be established after adjustments with the net debt and the working capital.

“We appreciate the professionalism and the dedication of the Deloitte team. The quality of the reports they provided contributed significantly to the success of this transaction. They were a close partner who understood our objective to bring added value to TeraPlast shareholders,” stated Ioana Birta, CFO TeraPlast.

Deloitte Romania’s team of financial consultants was coordinated by Radu Dumitrescu, Financial Advisory Partner-in-Charge, with the help of Ioana Boca, Director, and was made of Miruna Ciocea, Manager, Ionut Vasilescu, Manager, and Radu Constantin, Senior Associate. A team of fiscal consultants also worked on the project, coordinated by Dan Badin, Tax Partner, and made of Ioana Nastase, Senior Manager, and Andreea Maruntelu, Senior Consultant.

“This transaction was a complex project, given its amplitude and the fact that it refers to assets in more than one country. Our team worked with TeraPlast management in several stages and during several months. This close collaboration was beneficial both for preparing the reports specific to this type of transaction, but also for facilitating the discussions with the potential investors,” stated Radu Dumitrescu, Financial Advisory Partner-in-Charge, Deloitte Romania.

With a team of 50 experts, Deloitte is one of the leading players in Romania in financial advisory and provides services to both local and multinational clients active in the private and the public sector. In 2019, Deloitte Romania’s Financial Advisory team was involved in over 100 complex projects through all its service lines.

Deloitte provides worldwide audit, consulting, legal, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500 companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories, bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte's goal is to make an impact that matters through its more than 312,000 professionals.

Deloitte Romania is one of the leading professional services organizations in the country providing, in cooperation with Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal, services in audit, tax, legal, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, business processes as well as technology services and other related services, through more than 1,700 professionals.

Please see www.deloitte.com/ro/about to learn more about the global network of member firms.




