Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Revolut is the fastest growing technology company in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, according to the latest Deloitte Fast 500 competition

de     HotNews.ro
Joi, 13 august 2020, 11:29 English | Business


Andrei Ionescu
Andrei Ionescu
Foto: Deloitte Romania
Revolut is the fastest growing technology company in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, according to the latest Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500 competition. The ranking also includes the Romanian companies Tremend, Piconet, Trencadis and Qualitance, active in fields such as software and fintech, all of them previously recognized by Deloitte’s competition dedicated to technology players with the fastest revenue growth in Central Europe, Technology Fast 50.

"We're delighted to top the ranking. 12 million people now use Revolut to manage and improve their finances, and our growth reinforces the point that people are looking for alternative ways to manage their money," said Nik Storonsky, Founder and CEO of Revolut.

The winners of the EMEA Fast 500 edition were selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018, which placed Revolut, the UK-based fintech company founded in 2015, on the leading position, with a 39,754% median revenue growth. The competition features winners from 22 countries, with an average growth rate of 1,258% in 2019. Among the Romanian companies included in the top, Tremend had a 336% average revenue growth, followed by Piconet (209%), Trencadis (167%) and Qualitance (162%).

”The recognition of the Romanian companies reflects the continued evolution of the local technology ecosystem, with most of them working at international level. The performance registered by the local companies is one of the factors which helps to strengthen Romania’s position on the European map in terms of opportunities for startups and technology, in advance of other countries. They deserve congratulations for their effort and consistency,” said Andrei Ionescu, Partner-in-Charge, Management Consulting and Risk Advisory, Deloitte Romania, and Local Leader for Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition.

The Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500 program automatically includes companies that have been previously recognized by the Deloitte CE Fast 50 ranking, for which applications are now open. In order to qualify for Fast 50, companies need to have a minimum €50,000 annual operating revenue in the first three years (2016-2018) and at least €100,000 in 2019, be headquartered in Central Europe and own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology.

Deloitte provides worldwide audit, consulting, legal, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500 companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories, bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte's goal is to make an impact that matters through its more than 312,000 professionals.

Deloitte Romania is one of the leading professional services organizations in the country providing, in cooperation with Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal, services in audit, tax, legal, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, business processes as well as technology services and other related services, through more than 1,700 professionals.

Please see www.deloitte.com/ro/about to learn more about the global network of member firms.








Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















84 vizualizari

  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    In the same time... (Joi, 13 august 2020, 11:54)

    Teszzt [utilizator]

    In acelasi timp, tocmai ce au anuntat pierderi de 3 ori mai mari in 2019 fata de 2018...

    https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/11/revolut-2019-results-losses-revenues-triple-in-2019.html


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne