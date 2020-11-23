Ready-made companies under the recent legislative changes –Still an attractive solution?

Article provided by TMF Romania

The main advantage of buying a ready-made company is that the buyer gets an operational company on the spot, in return of a fee, so that the buyer can use it immediately. Obviously, the changes of shareholders, directors, corporate name, scope of activity, or otherwise, still need to be registered with the Trade Register, however the ready-made company can already enter into agreements, issue official documents, make payments, etc. In the opposite case, when the investor decides to pursue the incorporation process, he has to take into consideration the amount of time required by the preparation of the incorporation file, with the provision of certain documents in a notarial, or even apostilled format. And this entire process needs to be undergone prior to the incorporation and before the investor is able to use a local company, which sometimes can be critical, for instance when only resident companies may enter into certain transactions.In Romania, although the local investors and numerous law firms tend to opt for the incorporation of companies and assumes to wait until the incorporation is completed, there is a certain market for ready-made companies, as well. Buyers of this product are mainly Western European investors who are used to this type of company, however there are also law firms who appreciate the benefits of this option and advise their clients to act accordingly. Obviously, buying a ready-made company still needs registrations with the Trade Register and other authorities depending on the specifics of each transaction, therefore the law firms still needs to assist the client complying with all formalities.Another advantage of purchasing a ready-made company is that almost any thinkable corporate change can be made when the company is purchased. While the most common changes include the change of shareholders, directors, sometimes even the corporate name or the registered address, there are instances when the buyer decides to change the scope of activity into one that requires certain prior certifications, or even change the form of the company, from a limited liability company (which is also the vastly used for of company in Romania) to a joint-stock company. Naturally, this is done by increasing the share capital and the number of shareholders and directors to the levels required by law.Throughout the entire registration process, the company remains operational and can enter into a large variety of activity, save for those that require prior authorization.Earlier this year, the Romanian Parliament passed legislation to alleviate the restrictions applicable to companies, among these being the removal of the requirement for a shareholder owned entirely by another shareholder to be a sole shareholder in a Romanian company, the requirement for a shareholder to own only one company as a sole shareholder and the requirement for each company to have its registered address uniquely identified so that only a limited number of companies could use specific premises. Both these restrictions were seen as hindrances by the investors, who were put in a position to implement formal solutions for the sole purpose of overcoming the challenge at hand, without any other added value for their structure. These restrictions were a higher impediment for the provider of such companies, who needed to ensure compliance of these businesses with the law, while making sure that it has sufficient companies available according to the market needs. Even so, the issue could be transferred to the buyer when there were more ready- made companies purchased by the same buyer, or when such companies were added to an existing lot of companies.We consider that the aforementioned legislative changes are extremely beneficial for the future corporate structures, as we believe that there are improvements that can be made to grant these structures more flexibility. One example is the VAT registration that currently cannot be completed for ready-made companies if they are owned by the provider, because the purpose of incorporation is not to undergo economic activities, as required by the VAT registration norms. This means that the soonest the VAT registration can be started is when there is a share purchase agreement signed and potentially submitted to the Trade Register, showing that the company at stake is becoming part of a structure that will use it for its “economical purpose”. Normally, this fact alone will most likely not secure the VAT registration and will need to be accompanied by other justifying pieces of evidence on the purpose of the structure, such as business plans, pre-orders, etc. As we have noticed, a well- documented file will most likely lead to a successful and swift VAT registration.Another challenge is given by the opening of bank accounts. Usually, ready-made companies do not have bank accounts open, to avoid unnecessary payment of bank commissions. Unnecessary because at the moment when the shareholding structure is changed, the company needs to notify the bank and update the ownership information, as part of the Know Your Customer regulations. Failure to do so may lead to the blocking of bank accounts with immediate effect. A solution will be for the provider to open a bank account when the sale of the ready-made company is looming, to incur minimum costs with the bank fees and still provide a viable product. This will not remove the buyer’s obligation to notify the bank on the changes in the ownership of the ready-made company and to update their client identification files, however, in the highly bureaucratic and formalistic environment adhered to by most of the Romanian banks, it can prove as a working solution to ensure that payments can be made without delays.All these challenges aside, we believe that ready-made companies are a very viable solution for the Romanian market, a working alternative to the classic company incorporation. Our belief is supported by the above considerations and the vast experience we have gained providing ready- made companies over the last 20 years on the local market.Article provided by TMF Romania