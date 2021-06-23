webPR: Deloitte Romania opens applications for the 22nd edition of Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition

Deloitte Romania opens application for the 22nd edition of Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition, addressed to large and small local companies in the technology sector, public and private, which register accelerated growth. Providing both established and emerging technology companies the platform to highlight their leading position in their field of activity, the competition is held simultaneously in other 17 Central European countries, namely Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

This year’s winners are selected by ranking their revenue growth for the period 2017-2020. In order to be considered eligible for the main CE Fast 50 ranking, companies must meet several financial criteria. Thus, they will have to have a minimum €50,000 annual revenue in the first three years (2017-2019) and at least €100,000 in 2020, be headquartered in a Central Europe country and own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology.

Since 2008, more than 30 local businesses have been either included among the fastest growing 50 companies in Central Europe or awarded with distinctions in special categories, such as “Rising Stars”. They include, UiPath, a global leader in robotic process automation, one of the Romanian companies recognized in 2017 with the “Rising Stars” award, and the travel agency Vola.ro, awarded for the “Biggest Growth in Central Europe” in 2011 and holder of the first position for the next two consecutive years. In 2020, three Romanian companies were recognized by Deloitte CE Fast 50 programme with the Impact Star Award: DCS Plus, Druid and Tremend.





In addition to the “Fast 50” category, the competition includes the “Companies to watch” category, the newest addition to the ranking, which showcases companies that do not fulfill the criteria for the main Fast 50 ranking yet and is broken down into two subcategories: “Investment Stars”, ranking ten companies that have received the highest amount of investment between January 1, 2018 and May 31, 2021, and “Growth Stars”, ranking ten companies that have shown natural growth over a period of three years. The competition has one special recognition, the “Impact Stars” category, which recognizes a company for successfully linking great products and services with a positive impact on society, business, innovativeness, environment and diversity.

The application process will close on August 31, 2021. The ranking results will be announced in November 2021.





Deloitte provides worldwide audit, consulting, legal, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500 companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories, bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte's goal is to make an impact that matters through its more than 312,000 professionals.

Deloitte Romania is one of the leading professional services organizations in the country providing, in cooperation with Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal Romania, services in audit, tax, legal, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, business processes as well as technology services and other related services, through more than 2,000 professionals.

Please see www.deloitte.com/ro/about to learn more about the global network of member firms.























































































































