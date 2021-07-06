webPR: Deloitte Romania leadership strengthens through the appointment of Claudiu Ghiurluc as Audit Partner

Deloitte Romania announces the appointment of Claudiu Ghiurluc, a senior professional with outstanding contributions in serving clients and developing teams, in the role of partner within the audit and assurance practice.







“I am proud of Claudiu’s achievements: he is a highly effective professional, with very solid technical knowledge and an admirable client focus. His passion for profession, commitment to serving clients and developing colleagues contribute to Deloitte making a distinctive, lasting impact,” said Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania and Moldova.







Steve Openshaw, Deloitte Romania Audit and Assurance Partner-in-charge, said: “The admission of Claudiu in the audit and assurance practice is proof of our commitment to support professionals with in-depth knowledge and to offer them challenging experiences and enriching career opportunities. I am confident that Claudiu will play a key leadership role in terms of innovation and enhancing internal and external collaboration and that his expertise will reinforce the capabilities of our audit and assurance team.”





With a career in professional services of 18 years, Claudiu Ghiurluc joined Deloitte in 2010 and, prior to this promotion, held the position of Audit and Assurance Director. Over the years, he has been responsible for coordinating audit and advisory teams in the financial services industry (FSI) and brought a substantial contribution to the organization, consolidating the FSI audit practice and assisting various Romanian key players in the industry with respect to operations, transactions and IFRS reporting. He is also a certified professional by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a member of the Chamber of Financial Auditors in Romania (CFAR).





