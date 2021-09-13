Deloitte, recognized as the CEE Tax Firm of the Year by the International Tax Review in 2021
"This new recognition received for the third year in a row demonstrates the perseverance with which Deloitte teams in the region, including the one in Romania, approach each challenge and, thanks to the multidisciplinary and cross-country collaboration, manage to offer clients the most innovative solutions to the challenges they face. At the same time, this recognition inspires us to step up our efforts in order to meet our clients’ increasing expectations, in a less predictable global context. I thank my colleagues in Romania and all over the Deloitte European network for their contribution to this success," said Vlad Boeriu, Tax and Legal Partner-in-Charge, Deloitte Romania.
Deloitte’s Tax practice in Romania is a leader in its field and it provides a broad range of fully integrated tax services, from corporate and local income tax, indirect taxation, customs, global employer services, to transfer pricing and business process solutions, through its more than 200 professionals.
Besides the traditional tax services, Deloitte Romania’s specialized practice also provides in-house developed digital solutions, such as SmarTax app, which automates companies’ corporate income tax compliance process, PartnerSCAN, which allows companies to assess the potential tax risk of their business partners, or D.Tax, an innovative application dedicated to VAT reporting.
The International Tax Review is the publisher of prestigious tax papers recognized by industry experts. It presents key tax news from around the world and analyses focusing on income and indirect taxes, transfer pricing, disputes and international taxes. The top ITR publications include the World Tax Review and the Guide to World’s Leading Tax Advisors.
Deloitte provides worldwide audit, consulting, legal, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500 companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories, bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte's goal is to make an impact that matters through its more than 330,000 professionals.
Deloitte Romania is one of the leading professional services organizations in the country providing, in cooperation with Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal, services in audit, tax, legal, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, business processes as well as technology services and other related services, through 2,000 professionals.
Please see www.deloitte.com/ro/about to learn more about the global network of member firms.