Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal assisted the Romanian building materials holding ROCA Industry in the full takeover of Dial, a company based in Constanta county specialized in manufacturing wire products, from businessman Vasile Rosu. The transaction has a value of maximum 14 million euros, was signed at the end of April and is subject to Competition Council approval.

"For us, each new member has a strategic role in developing synergies across the entire holding, so the key elements in the evaluation stage of a potential acquisition are the professionalism of our partners, their commitment and depth of thinking. We are honored to find in our partnership with Deloitte all these elements and even more than that. We also thank them for their contribution to the foundation of this long-term construction, which aims at reindustrializing Romania," said Valentin Albu, CFO, Roca Industry.

The multidisciplinary team of lawyers from Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal and experts from Deloitte Romania have once again assisted ROCA on all key aspects of the transaction, covering the financial, fiscal, legal, commercial and operational due diligence, the confirmation of the acquisition structure, the drafting and negotiation of the transaction documentation and the notification of the economic concentration to the Competition Council. The Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal team was formed by Georgiana Singurel, Partner, Diana Fejer, Senior Managing Associate, Iulian Maier, Senior Associate, Fraga Varadi, Senior Associate, Anca Olar, Associate, who provided transaction related assistance, Andreea Zaharia, Senior Associate, Florin Grumeza, Senior Associate, Gabriela Ilie, Senior Managing Associate, Irina Picoș, Senior Associate, Danut Arion, Associate, Ovidiu Balaceanu, Senior Managing Associate, Calin Cosma, Senior Associate, Daniela Baroana, Associate, Calin Georgescu-Muresanu, Senior Associate, Andreea Caragea, Associate, Florin Geana, Associate, who provided due diligence related assistance, as well as Florentina Munteanu, Partner, and Mihnea Radu, Senior Associate, who covered the competition law aspects. The financial advisory practice was involved in the project through Radu Dumitrescu, Partner-in-Charge, Ioana Boca, Director, Miruna Ciocea, Senior Manager, Laura Necsuliu, Senior Associate, Cristina Ifrim, Senior Associate, and Crina Ciudin, Senior Associate, while the team of tax experts consisted of Dan Badin, Partner, and Ioana Nastase, Senior Manager.

"We are happy to be ROCA’s long-run partner and we thank them for their trust, the opportunity to continuously grow together and the wonderful cooperation. Congratulations for this transaction, which is another step for ROCA Industry towards strengthening its position on the building materials segment," said Diana Fejer, Senior Managing Associate, Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal.

According to the ROCA Industry announcement, this acquisition will ensure the succession of Dial, which had a turnover of 12 million euros in 2021, out of which 10% came from exports.