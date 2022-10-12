TOP NEWS Miercuri, 12 Octombrie 2022, 11:01

HotNews.ro

Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal provided legal assistance to investment fund NEPI Rockcastle in the takeover of the stake held by Carrefour in Ploiesti Shopping City. As a result of this transaction, NEPI Rockcastle acquires sole control of the shopping centre located on DN1B. The transaction was completed in September.

Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal assisted investment fund NEPI Rockcastle in the acquisition of the stake held by Carrefour in Ploiesti Shopping City Foto: Deloitte Romania

“We thank the lawyers from Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal for being next to us in another successful transaction and for contributing to its efficient and pragmatic completion,” said Mihai Lintmaier, Group Investment Lead Lawyer at NEPI Rockcastle.

The Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal multidisciplinary team assisted the buyer on real estate matters, during the negotiation and signing phases of the transaction documents, through the contribution of Ioana Georgescu-Muresanu, Managing Associate, and Simona Iacob, Senior Managing Associate, on aspects related to competition law, which consisted of obtaining the Competition Council’s authorization on the transaction, through the contribution of Florentina Munteanu, Partner, and Mihnea Radu, Managing Associate, as well as on commercial law issues, which have been covered by Diana Fejer,Partner, Alexandru Ulici, Senior Associate, and Anca Olar, Senior Associate.

“We are glad to continue to have the trust of NEPI Rokcastle, one of Reff & Associates’ loyal clients, and the opportunity to assist them in complex and demanding projects,” said Irina Dimitriu, Partner at Reff & | Associates Deloitte Legal, and leader of the real estate practice.

For over 15 years, Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal has been recognized as one of the leading real estate law firms in Romania, being involved in the largest real estate transactions and development projects in the country, which often involved complex corporate structures and cross-border financing. The practice of real estate law is also recognized by international rankings such as Legal 500.

Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal is recognized as a leading law firm in Romania for the quality of services and ability to deliver solutions on complex legal matters. The areas of practice include banking and finance, competition law, employment law, energy and environment law, insolvency law, legal management consulting, litigation, corporate, mergers and acquisitions, public sector, real estate. The firm represents in Romania Deloitte Legal, a global network with more than 2,500 lawyers in more than 80 countries.

For more information about Reff & Associates, please visit www.reff-associates.ro. For more information about the global Deloitte Legal network, please visit www.deloittelegal.com.