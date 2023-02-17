TOP NEWS Vineri, 17 Februarie 2023, 10:55

Deloitte Romania strengthens its cybersecurity team by appointing Andrea Multari, an experienced professional in cyber across multiple domains and markets, as partner and leader of the Central Europe specialized practice, effective as of March 1, 2023. In his new role, Andrea will be working with all Deloitte member firms in the region, including Romania, to help clients build and reinforce their cyber capabilities.

Andrea Multari Foto: Deloitte Romania

With more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, Andrea Multari has worked with CISOs (chief information security officers) and CTOs (chief technology officers) in various industries and organizations across the globe, leading complex IT and cybersecurity transformation projects. His expertise covers areas such as information risk, business continuity, identity and access management, security strategy, security architecture and operations, data protection and privacy. Prior to joining Deloitte, he was Accenture Romania’s Country Leader, after which he built and developed the cyber practice in the Middle East.

“I am honored to welcome a professional of Andrea’s caliber and I am confident his outstanding knowledge and understanding of cybersecurity will make a real impact on our clients and teams. He will contribute to consolidating our local specialized practice and to strengthening its connections with the other teams in Central Europe in order to deliver best-in-class regional projects. Companies of all dimensions and in all the fields need more than ever strong cybersecurity strategies, as the number and the complexity of attacks have intensified,” stated Andrei Ionescu,Partner-in-Charge, Consulting and Risk Advisory, Deloitte Romania, and local leader of the cybersecurity practice.

Deloitte Romania’s cybersecurity team is specialized in strategy, including cyber crisis exercising and deep dive assessments, defense, including identity and access management services, security operations, proactive and reactive incident management processes and technologies, and attack, revolving around penetration testing, such as red-team testing (TIBER-EU).

The team is an active player during top cyber exercises organized in Romania. In the last years, Deloitte Romania has been one of the very few private organizations selected to participate, alongside the Ministry of National Defense, in the annual exercises organized by NATO. In 2022, Deloitte’s cyber team participated in one of the largest cybersecurity exercisesorganized in Romania by the National CYBERINT Center within the Romanian Intelligence Service. In addition, the local cybersecurity experts, who own tens of specialized certifications, provide internationally recognized trainings through Deloitte Academy, the professional training unit of Deloitte Romania. Deloitte is an official Authorized Training Center (ATC) in Romania for the International Council of E-Commerce Consultants, also known as EC-Council.

At a global level, for the eleventh year in a row, Gartner ranked Deloitte the leader in security consulting services by market share.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. The firm’s professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Its objective is to make an impact that matters through its 415,000 people worldwide.

Deloitte Romania is one of the leading professional services organizations in the country providing, in cooperation with Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal, services in audit, tax, legal, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, business processes as well as technology services and other related services, through over 3,000 professionals.

Please see www.deloitte.com/ro/about to learn more about the global network of member firms.