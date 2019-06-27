Leaders of emerging political group urge Romanian ooposition to agree on responsible government starting 2020
The country faces presidential elections later this year and general and local elections in 2020.
Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos co-lead the USR-Plus alliance formed earlier this year by the Save Romania Union (USR), which emerged as an opposition several years ago, and Ciolos' new group Plus. The alliance came third in the EP elections, neck in neck with the governing Social Democrats and behind the Liberals.
The two are urging other opposition groups to join a responsible dialogue for finding solutions to the "failed act of government of the current parliamentary majority and to find a viable government alternative in 2020". They say the opposition needs to understand the need of unity and political coherence to offer Romanian voters clear options and limit political fragmentation.
