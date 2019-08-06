Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romanian President Iohannis claims 42% of voters support, new poll shows

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 6 august 2019, 18:03 English | Politics


Sondaj-IMAS-evolutie-prezidentiale
Sondaj-IMAS-evolutie-prezidentiale
Foto: Europa FM
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis would receive 42% of the votes, should presidential elections take place tomorrow, according to a new poll by polling institute IMAS, which comes with striking results for other top politicians.

The poll, ordered by Europa FM radio channel and based on information collected July 15-August 2, shows Calin Popescu Tariceanu, Senate speaker and leader of ALDE, a minority member of the governing coalition, second in voters' preference, way behind Iohannis.

Tariceanu would get 13.8% of the votes, the poll shows. Third would be former Social Democratic PM Victor Ponta, currently leader of a new political group, with 12.9%.

Fourth would be Dacian Ciolos, one of the leaders of the USR-PLUS opposition alliance. This alliance planned to push its other leader, Dan Barna, for president, with Ciolos considered for prime minister in case of a general elections victory. But Barna would only get 9.4% of votes in presidential elections, should such a poll take place tomorrow, as compared to 10.4% for Ciolos.

Current prime minister Viorica Dancila, leader of the governing Social Democrats (PSD), would only get 7.5% of the votes.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















136 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne