UPDATE Romania minor member of governing coalition ALDE announces new political alliance, then changes tone

- UPDATE Pro Romania's Victor Ponta reacted shortly by saying that no decision was made, but "we talked and progressed" towards a joint political project, suggesting that ALDE was about to leave the governing coalition. He recalled that in late July he voiced support for joint project with ALDE, should ALDE leave the government.
Calin Popescu Tariceanu, who serves as Senate Speaker, announced that the new alliance would have joint parliamentary groups and would thus become the third political force in the parliament, after PSD and the opposition Liberals (PNL).
A political project of the new alliance and a collaboration protocol are still to be decided, according to Tariceanu.
The announcement comes in a time of tense relations between the PSD and ALDE, with ALDE leaders failing to exclude the possibility to leave the governing coalition.
The alliance is formed as Romania braces for a long series of elections - a presidential poll later this year, to be followed by local and general elections in 2020.