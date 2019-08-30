Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

President Iohannis holds major lead against pack of presidential contenders in latest poll

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 30 august 2019, 18:33 English | Politics


Sondaj IMAS, alegeri prezidentiale
Sondaj IMAS, alegeri prezidentiale
Foto: Europa FM
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis retains a major lead against other candidates in public support prior to presidential elections due to take place later this year, according to the latest poll produced by pollster IMAS for radio station Europa FM. Way behind him, an opposition leader comes second place, while Viorica Dancila, the Social Democratic PM recently nominated as presidential candidate, comes fifth.

Iohannis has the support of 44.6% of voters in the poll, which was done between August 5-8. At the time, Viorica Dancila was not yet nominated by her PSD party to run for presidency. Since then, her governing coalition has also split, with minor partner ALDE opting to ally with another political group.

In the poll, Iohannis is followed by Dan Barna, leader of the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) with 17%. Third comes Victor Ponta with 14%.
  • Victor Ponta was the leader of the PSD until he was forced out of office several years ago. He ran for president in the previous presidential poll, eventually losing to Iohannis. Now he leads the smaller Pro Romania party, with which ALDE, until now the minor governing coalition party, has allied. Pro Romania-ALDE said they supported an actor and former MEP, Mircea Diaconu, in his run for presidency.

Fourth in the poll comes ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu with 12.7%.

And PM Dancila, the leader of the governing PSD, comes fifth with 8.4%.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















31 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne