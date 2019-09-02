Español
Romanian Senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu submits resignation

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 2 septembrie 2019, 13:55 English | Politics


The Speaker of Romania's Senate, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, submitted his resignation on Monday, as the new parliamentary session begins. He had announced this move when his party, the Liberal Democrats (ALDE), announced their departure from the governing coalition with the Social Democrats (PSD) in August.

Tariceanu and his ALDE party had announced they would turn to opposition following their split with the PSD in August. They also announced a new alliance with a party formed by ex-members of the PSD, Pro Romania, led by ex-PSD president Victor Ponta.

The PSD has been considering several names to take over as Senate speaker, including prominent members Ecaterina Andronescu and Cristian Dumitrescu, as political sources told Mediafax news agency. The opposition Liberals (PNL) also want one of theirs to take over - specifically PNL Senator Alina Gorghiu.


