Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romanian President rejects interim ministers submitted by PM, sends government to face parliamentary vote

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Joi, 5 septembrie 2019, 19:10 English | Politics


Klaus Iohannis
Klaus Iohannis
Foto: Administratia Prezidentiala
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said he rejected a series of interim ministers which PM Viorica Dancila has selected and urged the government to go face the vote of the Parliament to find legitimacy. Iohannis, who had delayed this decision, made the announcement a day after the prime minister said she was turning to the Constitutional Court because the head of state was blocking the interim members of government.

  • Dancila, who leads the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was forced to submit nominations for interim ministers after a former partner of the PSD, ALDE, left the governing coalition and forced the PSD into dealing with government by itself and without a clear parliamentary majority.
  • Iohannis and Dancila are both running for president in elections due later this year, with the president in office claiming the best chance for the job.

On Thursday, he affirmed once again that the PSD was responsible with the governance and that Dancila's party carried all blame for the current crisis. He said he refused to cover such a political game and so he rejected the proposals for interim ministers.

The PM should go to Parliament and try and get the vote in favor of a resuffle, he said.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















11 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne