Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Governing Social Democrats consider government restructuring with Parliament move - PM Dancila

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 9 septembrie 2019, 18:01 English | Politics


Dancila
Dancila
Foto: Captura video
Romania's governing Social Democrats (PSD) consider turning to parliamentary procedures to restructure the Government, PM Dancila said on Monday. She has been struggling to obtain a presidential approval for a series of changes to the government, but to no avail.

Dancila made the statement as President Klaus Iohannis has rejected her attempts to name new ministers, after a key partner of the PSD, the ALDE party, left the governing coalition recently.

Both Dancila and Iohannis are running in presidential elections due to take place later this year.

On Monday, Dancila accused Iohannis of "abuse of the Constitution and of power" and claimed he was breaching Constitutional Court decisions with his refusal to nominate interim ministers.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















33 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne