A key party of the Romanian opposition, the Save Romania Union, chose their leadership in a congress this weekend where party leader Dan Barna was validated as president of the group.Dan Barna is the candidate of the USR and their PLUS allies in presidential elections due to take place later this year.USR elected a national board of 24 members, including 6 deputy presidents, among which 4 deputies and one member of the European Parliament. Full list of USR leadership