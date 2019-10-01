Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

​President Iohannis leads the pack, seconded by surprise candidate, in new opinion poll on presidential hopefuls

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 1 octombrie 2019, 6:58 English | Politics


Sondaj-IMAS-prezidentiale-septembrie-2019
Sondaj-IMAS-prezidentiale-septembrie-2019
Foto: Europa FM
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis holds a major lead over all other candidates in presidential elections due to take place in November, according to a new opinion poll. The study shows a surprise second candidate, far behind the incumbent.

The study by IMAS polling institute for Europa FM radio station places Iohannis as clear leader: some 45.3% of voters would pick him, should presidential elections take place next Sunday.

Second comes Mircea Diaconu, an actor who has served as MEP and who has long been seen as close to the Social Democrats (PSD). He is now supported for president by the new party of a former PSD leader, Victor Ponta - the one who lost the elections against Iohannis the last time around. Diaconu would claim 16.6% of the votes.

Third comes Dan Barna, the leader of the USR party who runs for the opposition USR-PLUS alliance, with 14.2%.

And fourth comes PM Viorica Dancila, the leader of the governing Social Democrats (PSD), with only 12.4%.

Way behind with 7.7% is Theodor Paleologu, the candidate of the PMP party.

Meanwhile, the party associated with Iohannis, the Liberals (PNL, main opposition party) would claim most votes should parliamentary elections take place next Sunday, with the support of 27.7% of voters. The governing PSD is credited with 19.5%, and USR comes close behind with 17.9%.

Ponta's Pro Romania comes next with 9.1%, ALDE with 6.2% and the group led by former European Commissioner and technocratic PM Dacian Ciolos, PLUS - with 5.7%.

  • The poll was run in August on a samble of 1,010 adult Romanians, with an error margin of +/-3%.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















99 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne