Motion censure against Dancila Government read in Romanian Parliament, vote expected next week
The Liberals accused the PSD of trying to push the vote to weekend days, but eventually managed to prevent that, showing the weakness of the PSD voting machine in the Parliament. The battle led to Dancila to accuse the opposition of opportunism and "pile of interests".
The attempt to remove the government in a censure motion comes as Romania readies for presidential elections, in which Dancila runs against President Klaus Iohannis. Dancila comes fourth in the polls, with Iohannis holding a clear lead.
The motion is called "Dancila Government has to be dismissed urgently so that Romania be rebuilt!"
Citeste mai multe despre censure motion • dancila government