Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Motion censure against Dancila Government read in Romanian Parliament, vote expected next week

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Joi, 3 octombrie 2019, 10:55 English | Politics


Viorica Dancila, in Parlament
Viorica Dancila, in Parlament
Foto: Guvernul Romaniei
A censure motion tabled by the opposition Liberals against the Social Democratic (PSD) government of Viorica Dancila was read in the Parliament on Thursday morning, with a vote due next Thursday. The reading took place a day after the opposition manage to outmaneuver the PSD in scheduling of the procedures, a move seen as proof that the government has lost support in Parliament.

The Liberals accused the PSD of trying to push the vote to weekend days, but eventually managed to prevent that, showing the weakness of the PSD voting machine in the Parliament. The battle led to Dancila to accuse the opposition of opportunism and "pile of interests".

The attempt to remove the government in a censure motion comes as Romania readies for presidential elections, in which Dancila runs against President Klaus Iohannis. Dancila comes fourth in the polls, with Iohannis holding a clear lead.

The motion is called "Dancila Government has to be dismissed urgently so that Romania be rebuilt!"


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.







Citeste pe MedLife.ro
Nasterea Prematura












31 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne