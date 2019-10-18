Romania's Nominated PM Orban eyes single-party government
President Iohannis nominated Orban for prime minister after the Social Democratic (PSD) government was dismissed in a censure motion last week.
Orban is now expected to show up in Parliament with a team of ministers to obtain the vote of trust.
As he negotiated with several other parties to obtain parliamentary support on Thursday, he said the PNL option was to have a one-party government and was ready to be "open" to experts and solutions from partners "at other levels".
