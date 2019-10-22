Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

​The latest list of Liberal leader's picks for future Romanian government

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 22 octombrie 2019, 9:29 English | Politics


Ludovic Orban
Ludovic Orban
Foto: AGERPRES
The leader of Romania's Liberal party PNL is heading into the latest round of negotiations with other parties for parliamentary support for a new government, in the wake of the censure motion earlier this month that led to the dismissal of the Social Democratic (PSD) government. PNL leader Ludovic Orban is expected to submit a list of ministers and a governing program in Parliament after talks due Tuesday and Wednesday.

President Klaus Iohannis named Orban to form a new Liberal-led government as a result of the dismissal of the PSD government of Viorica Dancila, a government which now serves with limited power until a new team is sworn in.

Orban now has to answer demands forwarded by other parties including the Hungarian Democrats (UDMR), ALDE, Pro Romania and the Save Romania Union (USR). Of all, USR has proven the least flexible during negotiations, pushing for political moves that would come against the demands of other parties.

The latest list of Orban's ministers as he heads into the new round of talks is as follows:
  • Foreign Affairs Ministry (which would assimiulate the European Affairs Ministry and the Ministry for Romanians Aproad) - Bogdan Aurescu
  • Interior Ministry - Laurentiu Leoreanu
  • Defence Ministry - Nicolae Ciuca
  • Finance Ministry - Florin Citu
  • Economy Ministry - Virgil Popescu
  • Development Ministry - Raluca Turcan
  • Justice Ministry - Catalin Predoiu
  • Agriculture Ministry - Adrian Oros
  • Labour Ministry - Violeta Alexandru
  • Environment Ministry (now including Waters and Forestry Ministry) - Costel Alexe
  • Education Ministry (now including Research Ministry) - Monica Anisie
  • European Funds Ministry - an independent
  • Youth and Sports Ministry - Sorin Moldovan
  • Transport Ministry (now including Communications Ministry) - Lucian Bode
  • Culture Ministry - Liviu Bratescu
  • Health Ministry - Horatiu Suciu


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















80 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne