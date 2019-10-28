PM Viorica Dancila drops plan to adopt minimum salary increase

Romanian PM Viorica Dancila is dropping her plans to increase the average minimum salary, as her government has announced recently. The plan was initially pursued despite the Parliament had passed a censure motion to dismiss Dancila's Social Democratic (PSD) government, which is now serving with limited powers.Dancila said that while her government would not adopt the project, they had prepared it so that a future government can adopt it.Dancila's government submitted the project for public consultation last Wednesday. It calls for a rise of the average minimum salary by RON 100. Designated PM Ludovic Orban, picked to form a new government to replace Dancila's, said Dancila did not have the legal right to adopt such a measure.