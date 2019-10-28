PM Viorica Dancila drops plan to adopt minimum salary increase
Dancila said that while her government would not adopt the project, they had prepared it so that a future government can adopt it.
Dancila's government submitted the project for public consultation last Wednesday. It calls for a rise of the average minimum salary by RON 100. Designated PM Ludovic Orban, picked to form a new government to replace Dancila's, said Dancila did not have the legal right to adopt such a measure.
