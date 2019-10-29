Español
"I like whores, but not in politics" - Romanian outgoing Finance minister Teodorovici

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 29 octombrie 2019, 17:25 English | Politics


Eugen Teodorovici
Eugen Teodorovici
Foto: Facebook
"I like whores, but not in politics," said Romanian Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici during parliamentary hearings on Tuesday of the man who is nominated to replace him in a future Liberal government.

Teodorovici's Social Democratic government led by Viorica Dancila was dismissed in a censure motion earlier this month. Liberal (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban nominated a new team to take over the reins of government, and its nominees, including Florin Citu for the Finance portfolio (Teodorovici's current job), faced hearings in the Parliament on Tuesday.

Citu went on to lose the non-binding approval of the budget commissions. The final say on the new government belongs to the plenary session of the Parliament.

Citu's hearing was interrupted repeatedly by Teodorovici, who in the past has criticised the now nominated minister repeatedly.

Teodorovici once claimed Citu "has no reason to be in this world".

Recently, the same Teodorovici delivered vulgar replies to a female journalist, asking if she was available that evening and claiming she had false teeth.


153 vizualizari

