Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

New ministers take over their jobs as Liberal government is sworn in

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 5 noiembrie 2019, 9:59 English | Politics


Guvernul Orban
Guvernul Orban
Foto: AGERPRES
The members of the new Liberal government were taking over their jobs on Tuesday, a day after the team of ministers led by PM Ludovic Orban were sworn in on Monday.

As he showed up to the office on Tuesday, new Finance minister Florin Citu said his priorities would be to deliver a state budget law for 2020 and issues related to the organisation of fiscal authority ANAF. He set mid-December as the target to submit a state budget for Parliament approval, but "it all depends on what we find at the ministry".

Many Liberals and President Iohannis have warned they expected irregularities at various ministries, left behind by the outgoing Social Democratic government, which was dismissed in a censure motion last month.

The new Education minister and the minister of Development said they would start with evaluations of the status quo at their respective institutions, while new Labor minister spoke of a possible reorganisation within her ministry.

A first government session took place just as the government was sworn in on Monday evening.

The new government of Ludovic Orban has a deputy PM and 16 ministers. Among its priorities are the 2020 budget, trying to mend the harm of the previous government on the laws of justice and the rules of the judiciary, encouraging the fight against corruption.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















62 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne