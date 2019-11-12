Romania president Iohannis under increased pressure over refusal to face challenger in elections

Iohannis and Dancila will face off in the second round of elections within two weeks, after they came first and second respectively in the first round of the presidential poll last weekend.
Iohannis is seen as a clear favorite against Dancila, whose Social Democratic Party (PSD)-led government of the past two years years has caused massive unrest, especially with its policies on justice affairs.
Iohannis' camp has insisted that a debate with Dancila would bring nothing new to the table.
But calls by Dancila herself for him to not shy away from confrontation are now joined by calls by analysts, voters and media commenters, who point to Iohannis' democratic "duty" to show up and answer questions from rivals and the electorate.
At least one academic institution also offered to host a debate - given that both candidates used to be teachers in their cities of Sibiu (Iohannis) and Videle (Dancila).