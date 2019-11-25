Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Top SocDem member openly calls for resignation of party leaders after defeat in presidential elections

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 25 noiembrie 2019, 13:27 English | Politics


Niculae Badalau
Niculae Badalau
Foto: Agerpres
Camps are shaping up in a battle for power within Romania's biggest political party, the Social Democrats (PSD), in wake of the defeat suffered by their candidate, party president and ex-PM, in presidential elections on Sunday. In statements made on Monday morning, an influential member of the PSD leadership openly invoked the need of a resignation.

Top level members like Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea, House speaker Marcel Ciolacu and others have already attacked Dancila over the disastrous result in the elections.

But on Monday morning Niculae Badalau, leader of the influential PSD branch in Giurgiu county, said the party needed a new start and the people in charge with the electoral campaign had only one option, as it happens in politics - their resignation. "Or internal elections, a congress", he continued, insisting that it was "clear that the PSD has to have a new start."

Incumbent president Klaus Iohannis defeated PSD candidate Viorica Dancila with an overwhelming score of 66%-34% in the presidential elections.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















77 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne