Romania's governing Liberals reach close to 50% popular support
PNL has climbed to government late last fall as the previous Social Democratic (PSD) government was ousted in a censure motion.
PSD comes second in the IMAS poll, based on data collected in January, but at a wide distance with a voting intention of 20.6% among the population. It is 2 percentage points up from the previous month.
Up - by 1 percentage point - is the third biggest party, the Save Romania Union (12.4%). Their PLUS allies would be voted by 3.4% (stationary) of the people.
Romania faces two electoral processes this year - local and general elections.
