Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

UPDATE Romanian Senate Speaker Melescanu resigns

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 3 februarie 2020, 17:00 English | Politics


Teodor Melescanu
Teodor Melescanu
Foto: Digi24.ro
The Speaker of Romanian Senate Teodor Melescanu resigned on Monday, two weeks after the Constitutional Court decided his naming in the position was against the rules. The news comes as the Social Democrats - who held government until last fall and who had supported Melescanu - also lost their majority in the Senate.

UPDATE: PSD regained its majority shortly as an MP announced his joining the party.

Melescanu said he decided the resign despite the Constitutional Court ruling had yet to be published.

A group of non-PSD parties challenged Melescanu's naming as Senate speaker at the Constitutional Court as early as September 2019, but the ruling was postponed until earlier this year when the Court finally admitted the challenge.

PSD interim leader Marcel Ciolacu announced his party would support Titus Corlatean for the seat, while the Liberals (PNL) support Senator Alina Gorghiu.

But as a PSD Senator announced his resignation from the party in order to join the Liberals on Monday, the PSD lost their majority in the upper house of Romania's Parliament.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















40 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne