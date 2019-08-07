EP President Sassoli says Romanian teenager's murder horrifies whole Europe

Alexandra Macesanu disappeared on July 24. A day later, she managed to call emergency number 112 repeatedly, announcing she had been retained and raped by a man. It took 19 hours for investigators to enter the home of the identified suspect.









Hearing the voice of Alexandra Macesanu calling for help in vain horrifies not only Romania, but the whole of Europe, David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. He referred to the murder case of teenager Alexandra in the Southern Romanian town of Caracal two weeks ago, a case which shocked Romania as authorities failed to save the girl despite her calls for help.EP President Sassoli said that the application of new, more efficient policies against the killing of and violence against women should be increasingly at the center of European political and institutional actions.